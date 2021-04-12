Truist Financial Corp Purchases 757 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Grand Canyon Education worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $112.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.90 and a 52 week high of $114.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $238.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.14 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total value of $1,086,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,736.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $240,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,453.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $12,190,336. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

