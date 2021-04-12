Truist Increases MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target to $54.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Truist from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.87% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on HZO. Northcoast Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.
HZO stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.53. 16,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.79.
In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,148.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,380. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 457.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 160,646 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 38.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 78,629 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 86.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 97,345 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MarineMax
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
