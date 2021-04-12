Truist Increases MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target to $54.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Truist from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HZO. Northcoast Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

HZO stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.53. 16,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,148.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,380. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 457.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 160,646 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 38.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 78,629 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 86.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 97,345 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

