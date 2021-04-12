TrustToken Reaches Market Cap of $50.87 Million (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last week, TrustToken has traded 45.8% higher against the US dollar. TrustToken has a market capitalization of $50.87 million and $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00054591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.08 or 0.00675002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00087710 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00036180 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00042831 BTC.

About TrustToken

TrustToken (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrustToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

