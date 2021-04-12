TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $125.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. TTEC traded as high as $106.67 and last traded at $106.40, with a volume of 312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.33.

TTEC has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lowered shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TTEC by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in TTEC by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in TTEC by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in TTEC by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $570.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.32 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.50%.

TTEC Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

