Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several research firms recently commented on TUFN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Tufin Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUFN. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. 40.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TUFN traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 222,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,740. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.16.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

