Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) PT Raised to $19.00

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.21.

Shares of NYSE:TRQ traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.28. 27,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,973. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 2.12.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRQ. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit