Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUYA opened at $22.27 on Monday. Tuya has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $27.65.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

