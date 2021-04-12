U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.58.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLCA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of SLCA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 366,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,869. The company has a market cap of $861.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 3.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.73 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The business’s revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 278.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

