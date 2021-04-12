UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 80,682 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,580,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,682 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $33,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWL. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $5,575,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 706,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after buying an additional 28,113 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.82.

NWL opened at $27.03 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

