UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $31.34 Million Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 658,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 27,256 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.49% of Performance Food Group worth $31,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $58.03 on Monday. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 1.55.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised shares of Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

