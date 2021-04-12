UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $37.28 Million Stock Holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 602,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,380 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.94% of QTS Realty Trust worth $37,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,162,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 33,879 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $496,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QTS shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.72.

Shares of QTS stock opened at $63.22 on Monday. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.95 and a 200-day moving average of $62.57.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $254,588.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,758 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,921. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

