UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 28,500 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,088,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $29,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,138,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,314,000 after buying an additional 67,439 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Menlo Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 112,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 20,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $28.20 on Monday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $35.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average is $27.59. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.23.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

