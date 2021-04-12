uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.46.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QURE. Mizuho upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

uniQure stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.14. 293,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,988. uniQure has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.83.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%. The business had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.15 million. Research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christian Klemt sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $37,128.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,574. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $27,814.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,018 shares of company stock worth $1,316,971. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

