United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Short Interest Up 8,500.0% in March

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 8,500.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded United Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ UBOH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,171. The company has a market capitalization of $86.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. United Bancshares has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $29.00.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 24.16%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancshares stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,639 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.67% of United Bancshares worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 22.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

