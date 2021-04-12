United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Increased to $246.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $224.00 to $246.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 24.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on URI. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $326.57. The stock had a trading volume of 16,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,372. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $94.80 and a fifty-two week high of $341.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 20.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,536,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

