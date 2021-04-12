Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will announce earnings of $2.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the highest is $2.21. Universal Health Services posted earnings of $1.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year earnings of $10.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.24 to $11.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $13.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on UHS. Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.45.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,264. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $86.64 and a twelve month high of $143.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

