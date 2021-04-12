VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of EGY stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $129.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.51. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.48.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 56.93%. The business had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,730,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 45,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,238 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 886,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 61,966 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 22.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 22,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.