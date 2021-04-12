VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of EGY stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $129.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.51. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.48.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 56.93%. The business had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter.
VAALCO Energy Company Profile
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.