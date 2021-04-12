Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.12. 136,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,741,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $192.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.40 and a 200 day moving average of $78.95.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.