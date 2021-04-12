Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 23,420 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in Comcast by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Benchmark upped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,442,615. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.95%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

