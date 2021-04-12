Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,144 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

SPSM stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.50. 3,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,460. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $44.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.13.

