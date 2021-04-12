Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,624 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 10.8% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 33.1% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 5.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 54,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $9,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $204.94. 19,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,471. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $100.50 and a 1 year high of $207.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.09. The firm has a market cap of $102.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.90.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,929 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.