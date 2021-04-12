Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 0.8% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.91. The stock had a trading volume of 169,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,378. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.11. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $65.21.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

