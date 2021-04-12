Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Oldfather Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.7% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 21,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period.

VB opened at $217.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.41. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $118.06 and a 1 year high of $223.62.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.