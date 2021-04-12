Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Lessened by Regal Wealth Group Inc.

Regal Wealth Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $188,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,131,000 after purchasing an additional 920,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,936,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,934 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $217.96 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $118.06 and a 1 year high of $223.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.97 and a 200-day moving average of $192.41.

