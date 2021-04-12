Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $213.65. The company had a trading volume of 42,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,413,739. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.35 and a 200-day moving average of $192.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $214.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

