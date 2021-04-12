Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Boosted by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 20,200.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $494,038,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,755 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,916,000.

VTV stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $133.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,399. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.98 and a 52 week high of $133.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.59.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

