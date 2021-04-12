Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 2,138 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.54. 206,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,304,988. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

