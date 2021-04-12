Veracity Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

NYSE OTIS traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $70.76. 23,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,109. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $42.80 and a 1-year high of $70.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

Several analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.