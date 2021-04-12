Veracity Capital LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $412.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265,969. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $272.29 and a one year high of $413.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

