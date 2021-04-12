Veracity Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $308,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 237,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $219,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.38. 52,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,784. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.31 and a 200-day moving average of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ADM. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

