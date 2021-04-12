Veracity Capital LLC Takes $642,000 Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,577 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. THB Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 41,276 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,777 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,751 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LPX traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,595. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $62.36.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.00 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. Analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 172.97%.

In related news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

