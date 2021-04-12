Veracity Capital LLC Takes $748,000 Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,516 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.56.

Shares of SIVB traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $499.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,001. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $152.76 and a 1 year high of $577.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.40 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,311.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total value of $739,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

