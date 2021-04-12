Vertcoin (VTC) Price Tops $0.67

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001118 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $39.96 million and $438,782.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,002.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,128.93 or 0.03548062 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.85 or 0.00408058 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $670.90 or 0.01118119 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.44 or 0.00534036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $258.21 or 0.00430339 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $214.54 or 0.00357549 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00032181 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003535 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,554,472 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.