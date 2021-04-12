ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY opened at $4.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market cap of $689.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $7.36.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ViewRay will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,658,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,960 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in ViewRay by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 7,795,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after acquiring an additional 814,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ViewRay by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,916,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,242,000 after acquiring an additional 335,631 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in ViewRay by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,393,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 331,670 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ViewRay by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 253,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

