Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Village Farms International from $17.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Village Farms International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.96.

Shares of VFF stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -256.15 and a beta of 4.02. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

In other news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Village Farms International by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 631,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 159,635 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,268,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Village Farms International by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 20,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Village Farms International by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,583,000 after buying an additional 1,580,985 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Village Farms International (VFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.