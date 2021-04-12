Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,253 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $1,011,329.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,798.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,954,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $190.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $194.01. The company has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.20.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.06.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

