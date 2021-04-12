Virtu Financial LLC Buys 74,203 Shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) by 250.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,203 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in AIM ImmunoTech were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 69.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 329,103 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of AIM ImmunoTech in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of AIM stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 50.01, a quick ratio of 50.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.30.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 6,823.39%.

In related news, CEO Thomas K. Equels bought 11,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.12. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecule for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome.

