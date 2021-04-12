Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRMK opened at $10.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $10.96.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 52.94% and a return on equity of 5.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

BRMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

