Virtu Financial LLC Invests $192,000 in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 323.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,653,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 1,158.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 649,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 597,549 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 501.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 517,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 431,247 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter worth $2,328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,049,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after acquiring an additional 296,252 shares in the last quarter. 52.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFMD opened at $9.74 on Monday. Affimed has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.30 million, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 2.81.

AFMD has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affimed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit