Virtu Financial LLC Invests $192,000 in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 323.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,653,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 1,158.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 649,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 597,549 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 501.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 517,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 431,247 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter worth $2,328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,049,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after acquiring an additional 296,252 shares in the last quarter. 52.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFMD opened at $9.74 on Monday. Affimed has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.30 million, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 2.81.

AFMD has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affimed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

