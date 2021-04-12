Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $179,000 Investment in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ardelyx by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 25,739 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth $776,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 29,262 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $7.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.39. Ardelyx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

