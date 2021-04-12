Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Shares Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,279 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vista Oil & Gas were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $86,000. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Vista Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,325. The company has a market cap of $241.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.62. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $79.54 million for the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a negative net margin of 45.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Oil & Gas Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.