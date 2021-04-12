Vistra (NYSE:VST) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Vistra (NYSE:VST) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VST. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

VST traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 45,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,229,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.13. Vistra has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

In other news, CFO James A. Burke bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,047 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,287.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vistra by 820.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

