Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VVOS. Roth Capital started coverage on Vivos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Vivos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Vivos Therapeutics stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. Vivos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,773,000.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing (SDB) comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's solutions cover proprietary alternatives for treating mild-to-moderate OSA; craniofacial and anatomical anomalies that are associated with mild-to-moderate OSA.

