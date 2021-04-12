Vizio (NYSE:VZIO) Shares Gap Down to $22.45

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021

Vizio Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.45, but opened at $21.81. Vizio shares last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 2,214 shares.

In other news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 265,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $5,188,974.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,150 shares in the company, valued at $766,557. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 152,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $2,992,587.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock valued at $36,296,438.

Vizio Company Profile (NYSE:VZIO)

There is no company description available for Vizio Holding Corp.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vizio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit