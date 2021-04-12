Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 65,583 Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 65,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vuzix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUZI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vuzix by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 52,217 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Vuzix in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $29.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -36.59 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vuzix Co. has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $32.43.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VUZI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Vuzix in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In other Vuzix news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $57,119,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,962,600 shares in the company, valued at $57,119,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

