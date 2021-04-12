Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,354,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,907,000 after acquiring an additional 310,457 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,443,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,100,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,929,000 after acquiring an additional 142,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,441,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,940,000 after acquiring an additional 41,348 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stericycle by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after purchasing an additional 41,246 shares in the last quarter.

SRCL stock opened at $67.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.95. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.83 and a 1 year high of $79.50.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.48 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. On average, analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

