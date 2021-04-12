Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,354,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,907,000 after acquiring an additional 310,457 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,443,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,100,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,929,000 after acquiring an additional 142,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,441,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,940,000 after acquiring an additional 41,348 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stericycle by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after purchasing an additional 41,246 shares in the last quarter.
SRCL stock opened at $67.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.95. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.83 and a 1 year high of $79.50.
About Stericycle
Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).
