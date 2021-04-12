Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $563,000 in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,439 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 595.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $59,166,000 after buying an additional 2,467,376 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,414,656 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,043,000 after buying an additional 96,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,311,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,915,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,291,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,508,000 after buying an additional 286,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,477,000 after buying an additional 47,702 shares in the last quarter.

In other PDC Energy news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,607.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Lillo sold 7,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $269,652.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,302.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $34.82 on Monday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $278.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.83 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

