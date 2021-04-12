Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 23,719 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,497 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,719 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,380,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,766,000 after purchasing an additional 880,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $1,411,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,605,000 after purchasing an additional 27,458 shares in the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $98.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.73. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $54.91 and a 12 month high of $102.20.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.1669 per share. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.89.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

