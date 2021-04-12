Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 49,584 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,584 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 250.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TBI stock opened at $22.76 on Monday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $807.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.18.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $518.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,249.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $117,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TBI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.