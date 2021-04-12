Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NMIH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after buying an additional 76,335 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NMI by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

In other news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $260,818.24. Also, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $75,700.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,455 shares of company stock worth $2,036,114. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $23.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.75. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $26.13.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.18 million. On average, research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMIH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.55.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.